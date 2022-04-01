-$0.13 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LAC opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
