-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Avalo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,823,597 shares of company stock worth $1,558,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,708,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 849,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.