-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ONCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

