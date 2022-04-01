-$0.21 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

New Relic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

