$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Clarus posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clarus by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

