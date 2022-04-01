$0.40 EPS Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvei.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

