$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of XYL traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,835. Xylem has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

