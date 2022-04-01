$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.