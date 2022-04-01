$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

USPH opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.