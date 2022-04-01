$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. 204,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,910. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

