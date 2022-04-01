1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $829.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

