$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOKF traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $93.07. 2,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

