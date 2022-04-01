$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.00. DaVita posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DaVita by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in DaVita by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.11. 640,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.