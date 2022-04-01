12,053 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,115. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

