13,553 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

