1,434 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

