$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to post sales of $169.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.80 million to $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $696.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $696.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $756.12 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $758.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

