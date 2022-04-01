17,390 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.