$19.81 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to announce $19.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.79 billion and the highest is $20.83 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $16.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $73.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

