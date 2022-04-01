$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $170,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $2.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.46 million, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $10.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,896. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.