21,892 Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

