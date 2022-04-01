2,194 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

