24,243 Shares in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

CMPX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

