2,589,509 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,589,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of Yandex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on YNDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Yandex stock remained flat at $$18.94 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

