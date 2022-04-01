3,200 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

