34,446 Shares in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

