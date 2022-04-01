3,666 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

