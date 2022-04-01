$37.11 Million in Sales Expected for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce $37.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.66 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $174.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.09 million to $174.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.64 million to $223.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AirSculpt Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIRS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 129,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

