$380.50 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) to post $380.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the lowest is $379.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

FLOW stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,210. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

