3,994 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

PG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. 46,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

