3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289,734 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 3,190,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

