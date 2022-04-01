$400.33 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to announce $400.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $481.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $355.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,959. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.55.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

