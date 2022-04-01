$400.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $400.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

