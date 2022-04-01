$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKRGet Rating) to announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. 10,982,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

