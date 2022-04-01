$5.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.95 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $22.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $25.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $119.23. 4,013,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,457. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

