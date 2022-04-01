559 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $46.14 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

