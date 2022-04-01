6,254 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

