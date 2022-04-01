673 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 698,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $340.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $546.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

