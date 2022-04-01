8,009 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

