8,397 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 356,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,485 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

