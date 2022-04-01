8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $672,994.11 and $16,528.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003433 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.