949 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $227.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of -220.47 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

