AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAON. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of AAON opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

