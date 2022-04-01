AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $272,868,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $286.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $164.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

