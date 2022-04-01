AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.95. 198,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $164.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

