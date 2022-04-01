ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABC Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

ABCT traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.99. 3,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724. ABC Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.05.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

