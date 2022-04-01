ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of ABM Industries worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

