Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

