Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

