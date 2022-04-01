Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.