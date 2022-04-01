Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.42

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.42 and traded as high as C$8.75. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

